After being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, Vince Carter will receive another honor during the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced they will be retiring Carter's No. 15 in a ceremony next season.

Carter will be the seventh player in Nets history to have his jersey retired. He'll join the likes of Drazen Petrovic (No. 3), John Williamson (No. 23), Bill Melchionni (No. 25), Julius Erving (No. 32) and Buck Williams (No. 52) as the only Nets to have their jersey numbers retired.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell also had his No. 6 retired across the NBA.

The legendary swingman spent five seasons of his NBA career with the New Jersey Nets after they acquired Carter in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. During his time with the Nets, Carter led the franchise to three postseason appearances and went to two NBA All-Star games.

Carter averaged 22.9 points and shot 36.0 percent from 3-point range in his five years with the Nets.

Carter's tenure with the Nets came to a close in 2009, when the team traded him to the Orlando Magic along with Ryan Anderson in exchange for Rafer Alston, Tony Battie and Courtney Lee. Carter finished out his NBA career playing for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

Carter played until the age of 43 and finished up his career with the Hawks.