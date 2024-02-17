The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to Indianapolis for the second time since 1985, with the East facing the West in the traditional format. The league moved away from that format in 2020, but the target score and captain-picked rosters have been replaced this year. LeBron James (West) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) were the leading vote-getters and will be the captains of their respective conferences. Which side should you target with your 2024 NBA All-Star Game score projections?

The West is a 3-point favorite in the latest 2024 NBA All-Star Game odds, while the over/under is 364.5 points. The All-Star Game is not known for being driven by defense, but the return to the conference vs. conference format could change the motivation of both rosters and impact your 2024 NBA All-Star game score predictions. SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NBA betting advice and NBA score predictions needed to make the best 2024 NBA All-Star Game picks possible.

Their team of experts include Matthew Severance (108-57 NBA run), Alex Selesnick (158-95 NBA), and Bruce Marshall (50-34-1 NBA). Severance's NBA picks on SportsLine returned more than $3,500 for $100 bettors over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NBA seasons. He also is 108-57 (+1924) with his last 165 NBA picks. Selesnick has been crushing his NBA prop picks, going 158-95 over his last 253 picks.

Top 2024 NBA All-Star Game predictions

One of the NBA All-Star Game score projections is from Matt Severance, who is 108-57 (+1924) with his last 165 NBA picks. He is predicting the West beats the East in a 174-170 thriller.

There is a mix of depth and experience in the West, as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic headline the starting lineup. They are joined by Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Stephen Curry, Paul George and Anthony Davis are all coming off the bench. Devin Booker gives the West another elite scoring option, so they simply have too much firepower for an inexperienced East team to deal with.

Three first-time All-Stars are on the East roster, and Joel Embiid is the biggest injury absence of the weekend. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard will be tasked with keeping their conference in the game. Severance expects the East to hang around, but the West ultimately has too much experience and depth to overcome. See the rest of the experts' NBA score projections here.

2024 NBA All-Star Game odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 18

2024 NBA All-Star Game

East vs. West (-3, 362.5)

8 p.m. ET