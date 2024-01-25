The NBA unveiled the uniforms for the 2024 All-Star Game on Thursday morning, hours before the announcement of the game's 10 starters (7 p.m. ET). The 73rd iteration of the All-Star Game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18, and the uniforms feature references to Indiana. (More on that momentarily.)

After six years of Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen/Giannis/Durant, the NBA has dispensed with the All-Star draft and returned to an East vs. West format in 2024. Here's the Jordan Brand jersey, East edition:

NBA

And the jersey for the West:

NBA

And here are the shorts for the East:

NBA

And the West:

NBA

The pinstripes on the uniforms "are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s," according to the NBA's press release, and the colors "feature a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms with cream lettering." The theme here is nostalgia.

A couple of notes on the uniforms:

The 2024 NBA All-Star logo -- notice the racing stripes? -- is on both the jersey and the shorts.

There is circle around the logo on the shorts, "honoring downtown Indy's Monument Circle which surrounds the proud Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the center of the 'Circle City,'" according to the NBA.

Also, here's the warm-up shirt that the All-Stars will be wearing:

NBA

The press release describes the warm-ups as "old-school" and "Hoosier-inspired." This is an apt description.

This will be the seventh straight season that the All-Stars will wear Jordan Brand jerseys.