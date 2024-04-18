The 2024 NBA postseason kicked off this week, and two teams have already been eliminated from the bracket. The Warriors and Hawks have seen their seasons come to a close in the Play-In Tournament, while the Lakers and 76ers have advanced to the playoffs as the No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences. The Bulls were the most recent postseason victor, ousting the Hawks on Wednesday night to advance to face the Heat for the East's No. 8 seed on Friday. Coby White, the potential Most Improved Player, scored a game-high 42 points to end the Hawks' season.

The Kings -- who knocked out the Warriors -- will face the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans on Friday in the final Play-In game with the West's No. 1 seed up for grabs. A notable injury hangs over the Heat-Bulls game on Friday as well, as Miami star Jimmy Butler is dealing with a knee issue.

With the Lakers and 76ers advancing, six of the eight first-round playoff matchups are set. It will be Knicks-76ers, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic in the East, and Nuggets-Lakers, Timberwolves-Suns and Clippers-Mavericks in the West.

Here's a look at the complete playoff bracket with all the seeds set. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

West

(1) Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans/Kings

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Lakers

(3) Timberwolves vs. (6) Suns

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) Heat/Bulls

(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Magic

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Final Eastern Conference standings

Boston Celtics - 64-18 New York Knicks - 50-32 Milwaukee Bucks - 49-33 Cleveland Cavaliers - 48-34 Orlando Magic - 47-35 Indiana Pacers - 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers - 47-35 Miami Heat - 46-36 Chicago Bulls - 39-43 Atlanta Hawks - 36-46

Final Western Conference standings

Oklahoma City Thunder - 57-25 Denver Nuggets - 57-25 Minnesota Timberwolves - 56-26 Los Angeles Clippers - 51-31 Dallas Mavericks - 50-32 Phoenix Suns - 49-33 New Orleans Pelicans - 49-33 Los Angeles Lakers - 47-35 Sacramento Kings - 46-36 Golden State Warriors - 46-36

Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106

No. 9 Kings 118, No. 10 Warriors 94

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers 105, No. 8 Heat 104

No. 9 Bulls 131, No. 10 Hawks 116

Friday, April 19

Heat vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. ESPN/fubo

Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:30 p.m., TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First weekend

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, 9:30 p.m., TNT