The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round is underway. Road teams finally picked up some wins Tuesday night. The Pacers (who beat the Bucks) and the Mavericks (who took down the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's return) became the first teams to get road victories in these playoffs as they evened their first-round series on Tuesday night. The Wolves also got another win against the Suns to go up 2-0.
The Wolves joined the Knicks, Nuggets and Cavaliers as teams with 2-0 series leads after defending their home courts. The Celtics and Thunder -- top seeds in their respective conferences -- will try to follow suit on Wednesday.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Tuesday's NBA playoff scores
- Timberwolves 105, Suns 93 -- Timberwolves lead 2-0 -- Box score
- Pacers 125, Bucks 108 -- Series tied 1-1 -- Box score
- Mavericks 96, Clippers 93 -- Series tied 1-1 -- Box score
Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD