The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round is underway. Road teams finally picked up some wins Tuesday night. The Pacers (who beat the Bucks) and the Mavericks (who took down the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's return) became the first teams to get road victories in these playoffs as they evened their first-round series on Tuesday night. The Wolves also got another win against the Suns to go up 2-0.

The Wolves joined the Knicks, Nuggets and Cavaliers as teams with 2-0 series leads after defending their home courts. The Celtics and Thunder -- top seeds in their respective conferences -- will try to follow suit on Wednesday.

The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Tuesday's NBA playoff scores

Timberwolves 105, Suns 93 -- Timberwolves lead 2-0 -- Box score

Pacers 125, Bucks 108 -- Series tied 1-1 -- Box score

Mavericks 96, Clippers 93 -- Series tied 1-1 -- Box score

Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5*: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD