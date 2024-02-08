Miles Bridges will remain with the Charlotte Hornets beyond the trade deadline, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. That decision was driven by the unusual circumstances of Bridges' contract. When a player re-signs with his previous team on a one-year deal (or a two-year contract with an option), that player gains the right to veto any trade. Why? Because if he is traded, his new team would not be allowed to carry over his Bird Rights from the previous one.

This essentially means that it makes far more financial sense for Bridges to remain in Charlotte than to go to another team. The Hornets, with full Bird Rights, can pay Bridges anything up to his max as a free agent this offseason. Another team would have been limited to whatever cap space they have or a possible cap exception. While Bridges could have showcased himself on a contender, the risk of surrendering his Bird Rights was seemingly too great considering how limited his market could be by his off-court track record.

In June of 2022, before he was set to become a restricted free agent, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence. He allegedly assaulted the mother of his two children, Mychelle Johnson, in front of them. He ultimately plead no contest and was sentence to three years of probation. In October of 2023, he turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued following an alleged protection order violation. He appeared before a judge and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Bridges was suspended 10 games to begin this season after not playing in the NBA last season.

Bridges could potentially move as a free agent this offseason. With his Bird Rights, the Hornets could feasibly sign-and-trade him elsewhere, or they could attempt to re-sign him. For now, all we know is that Bridges will finish this season in Charlotte.