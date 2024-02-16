Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero headline the 2024 Rising Stars tournament on Friday evening. The event is comprised of four games featuring NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It is part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities, with more contests on Saturday evening and the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf coach the four teams taking part in the event across three total games.

The Rising Stars games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse are set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Team Pau is the betting favorite at +145 (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest 2024 Rising Stars odds. Team Tamika is +200, Team Jalen is +200 and Team Detlef is listed at +750. Before making any 2024 Rising Stars picks, be sure to check out the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Barner.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire, and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample.

Over the past four seasons at SportsLine, Mike went 462-397 against the spread, returning $2,509 to $100 bettors. He enters the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend on a 15-5 roll on all NBA picks, returning $837 for $100 bettors. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2023, Barner nailed his pick on the Rising Stars. Anybody who followed his picks saw some huge returns.

Now, he has analyzed the 2024 Rising Stars lineups from all angles and just locked in his coveted pick and predictions. He is only sharing his NBA picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2024 Rising Stars format

This is the third straight year in which the Rising Stars event will center on a three-game tournament among four teams with seven players on each squad. NBA G League players will join with rookies and sophomores, and all three of the tournament games will be played to a Final Target Score, rather than over a specific period of time. The first two games will be played to 40, with the final played to 25 to determine the event's champion. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Rising Stars predictions

Team Detlef is potentially fighting an uphill battle, as the three other teams showcase current NBA players while Team Detlef focuses on G League standouts. That explains the long odds for Team Detlef in the betting market, but there are potential advantages for the squad. For one, five of the team's seven players are from G League Ignite, which means they have practiced and played games together throughout the 2023-24 season.

In addition, there are two potential top-five picks in the 2024 NBA Draft on the team in Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland. Buzelis, a talented forward, is averaging 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and he is versatile and adept. Holland keeps consistent pressure on the rim with athleticism and force, and he is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this season.

Fellow G League Ignite standout Tyler Smith is also a potential first round pick in 2024, and he is shooting 39.2% from 3-point range on the way to 13.6 points per game. However, Team Detlef has an overall disadvantage in proven talent and guard play. See more predictions at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Rising Stars picks

Barner has analyzed the 2024 Rising Stars from all angles and is delivering his picks for SportsLine. Barner is fading Team Detlef, acknowledging they are not the best value "despite the appealing odds." Instead, Barner sees value elsewhere. See who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Rising Stars, and what critical X-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine right now to get Friday's 2024 Rising Stars pick, all from the SportsLine expert who nailed the 2023 winner in this event, and find out.