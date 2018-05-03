76ers vs. Celtics: Meek Mill will reportedly be in attendance for Game 2, sit alongside Patriots owner

Philadelphia icon and devout 76ers fan, Meek Mill, will be in attendance for Thursday evening's Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Philly, according to a report from ESPN.

Mill was jailed in November of 2017 and released on April 24. He most recently attended the 76ers' Game 5 closeout win against the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs

He'll not only make an appearance in the building, but he'll be sitting among Boston royalty. The rap mogul will sit alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft courtside at the TD Garden, according to Bleacher Report. Kraft has long been a vocal supporter of Meek Mill, the Philly native who was in prison five months over a controversial two- to four-year sentencing for a probation violation.

Two weeks prior to Mill's release, Kraft had this to say about him:

"He's an amazing young man. I know how I'd feel if I were in the situation he is in. He's very intelligent. I've had the pleasure of—through Michael—getting to know him over the last two to three years, maybe even longer. Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed […] It makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform. This kind of case, to be in a situation like this, it's really bad. […] It's just wrong and we have to find a way to correct it and also help the community help themselves. This is just sad. This guy is a great guy and shouldn't be here."

Meek Mill's presence will be a welcome sight for Philadelphia fans. Superstition or not, the 76ers are 1-0 this postseason when he attends their games in person since he's been released from prison. They are 0-1 when he's not there. So the stats justify why Philly is pulling out all the stops to get him in Boston, especially after the Celtics handily defeated the Sixers 117-101 in the opening game of the series on Monday.