Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Atlanta 11-9; Philadelphia 11-9
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Wells Fargo Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Philadelphia should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.
Atlanta came up short against the Miami Heat on Sunday, falling 106-98. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 dimes along with five rebounds, and power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Philadelphia made easy work of Orlando and carried off a 133-103 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-45. The 76ers' shooting guard Shake Milton looked sharp as he had 29 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest Monday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Atlanta's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Atlanta and Philadelphia now sit at an identical 11-9. Philadelphia is 5-5 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won 16 out of their last 32 games against Philadelphia.
