The Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) will try to avenge their loss to the Miami Heat (33-29) from Monday night when they square off in a rematch on Wednesday. Philadelphia came up short as a 5.5-point home favorite on Monday, losing in a 101-99 final. The Heat snapped a four-game losing streak with that victory, but they are still seven games back of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami-Dade Arena. Philadelphia is favored by 2 points in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 215.5.

76ers vs. Heat spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Heat over/under: 215.5 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: Philadelphia -130, Miami +110

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is entering this game with confidence and momentum after taking down Philadelphia on its home court two days ago. The Heat also eliminated the 76ers in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals, giving them a mental edge on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler connected on a go-ahead bucket with 1:28 remaining on Monday, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Butler leads Miami with 21.9 points and 2.0 steals per game, while Bam Adebayo is scoring 21.2 points and Tyler Herro is chipping in 20.5 points. Adebayo and Herro shot a combined 7 of 27 from the floor on Monday, yet the Heat still prevailed. They are 8-1 in their last nine home games this season, and they are also 8-1 in their last nine home games against Philadelphia.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting in Monday's game, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds as well. The perennial All-Star is averaging a career-high 33.0 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA behind Luka Doncic (33.1). Embiid also leads the 76ers in rebounds (10.4) and is shooting 53.2% from the floor.

The 76ers have a balanced attack with guard James Harden, who is dishing out an NBA-best 10.7 assists per game to go along with 21.6 points per game. He is knocking down nearly 87% of his free-throw attempts and is shooting 39.3% from 3-point range. Philadelphia is 9-2 in its last 11 road games and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games. The Sixers will get to face a Miami team without Kyle Lowry (knee), while Max Strus (ankle) is listed as questionable.

