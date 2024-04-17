The Miami Heat will look to start another playoff run similar to last year when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a No. 7 vs. No. 8 2024 Play-In Tournament game in the Eastern Conference. The Heat (46-36), the eighth seed in 2023, took out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, fifth-seeded New York Knicks and second-seeded Boston Celtics en route to reaching the NBA Finals. The 76ers (47-35), meanwhile, stumbled in the second round, losing to the Celtics in seven games. The winner of this game advances to face the Knicks in the first round, while the loser will play a win-or-go-home matchup against the winner of Hawks vs. Bulls.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 80-74, including a 9-7 edge in the postseason. Philadelphia is the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 208. Before making any 76ers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Heat vs. 76ers over/under: 208 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -217, Miami +180

MIA: The Heat have hit the money line in 28 of their last 48 away games (+22.15 units)

PHI: The 76ers have hit the third-quarter game total under in 40 of their last 62 games (+17.15 units)

Why the 76ers can cover

Although listed as questionable, center Joel Embiid (knee) is expected to make the start. He has scored 30 or more points in each of the last three games, also posting double-doubles. In Friday's 125-113 win over Orlando, Embiid poured in 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while dishing out seven assists. He had 37 points, 11 boards and eight assists in a 120-102 win over Detroit on April 9. In 39 games, all starts, he is averaging 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes of action.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey has also been on a bit of a roll for Philadelphia. He has reached double-digit scoring in nine of the past 10 games, including a 52-point effort in a 133-126 double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on April 7. He nearly posted a triple-double in a 109-105 win at Miami on April 4, scoring 37 points and adding 11 assists and nine rebounds. In 70 games, all starts, Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and one steal in 37.5 minutes.

Why the Heat can cover

Last year, Jimmy Butler came alive during the postseason. He is primed to do the same this time around as he finished tied with Tyler Herro as Miami's top scorer during the regular season. In 60 games, all starts, Butler is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals in 34 minutes. The small forward has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last nine games, including 27 in a 117-115 loss at Indiana on April 7. He scored 20 points and added five assists and four rebounds in a 109-105 loss to Philadelphia on April 4, the only time he faced them in 2023.

Herro has also been red hot of late, reaching double figures in all six games since returning from injury. He poured in 33 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in a 117-111 double-overtime win at Atlanta on April 9. In two games against the 76ers this season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. For the year, he has started 40 of 42 games, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and is connecting on 44.1% of his field goals, including 39.6% from 3-point range, and 85.6% at the foul line.

How to make Heat vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 207 points.

So who wins 76ers vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?