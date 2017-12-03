Andre Drummond says Joel Embiid can talk to him when he 'plays a whole season'

Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid have a little bit of a feud going. The two clashed earlier in the season which left Embiid yelling about how Drummond doesn't play any defense. The two are getting ready to play each other again Saturday night and Embiid had more to say about Drummond.

"He can't shoot" was the exact comment Embiid made about Drummond this morning. When asked about it, Drummond decided it was his turn to fire back at "The Process." Drummond decided to go after Embiid's inability to play for an entire season. When he does that, then he can come talk to him.

In response to Embiid, Drummond told me, "I mean you can't really have a conversation with a man who can't play a back-to-back... I've been playing for six years and I've missed maybe 4-5 games. So when he can play a whole season without taking a rest, he can come talk to me." — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) December 2, 2017

Drummond and Embiid are both having great seasons so far with both of their teams currently in great playoff positioning. Detroit's success has been a bit of a surprise and Drummond's surge this season after a disappointment last season has been part of that. Meanwhile, Embiid and the 76ers have finally found their way and look to be ready to compete for a long time coming.

It would be great if these teams gained a consistent foothold in the East and this turned into a full-blown rivalry. The NBA is just better when there's trash talk and rivalry happening.