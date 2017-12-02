Joel Embiid takes another shot at Andre Drummond ahead of 76ers-Pistons bout

Following in the footsteps of Rich Homie Quan, Joel Embiid will never stop going in.

Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' meeting with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, Embiid spoke about his matchup with Pistons big man Andre Drummond. Starting off his remarks, he told reporters, "no disrespect, but he can't shoot."

Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond and why he's not worried about him.



You know someone is about to be disrespected when they start with, "No disrespect but..." #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/rAbvjglS81 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisNBCS) December 2, 2017

Embiid's full comment:

"No disrespect, but he can't shoot. So, you know, I just gotta worry about the defensive coverages that we have. As you've seen they run a lot of down screens, backside action, and he's always the roller so he gets a lot of lobs and stuff, so as a team we gotta make sure that don't happen often, and make sure we close out on shooters too."

As the tweet correctly points out, any time someone begins a comment with "no disrespect," get ready, because they're about to disrespect someone. However, even if that opening wasn't necessary, Embiid isn't wrong in his assessment that Drummond can't shoot. No one has ever confused Drummond for an outside shooter.

Also, this isn't the first time this season that Embiid has come at Drummond. In the opening week, Embiid said, "defensively, he doesn't play any defense."

This already figured to be an interesting matchup, but Embiid's latest comment is just adding more fuel to the fire.