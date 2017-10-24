Add Pistons' Andre Drummond to list of players Sixers' Joel Embiid has a feud with

Joel Embiid might be young, but he's not afraid to throw trash talk towards his opponents. Fresh off a 30-point, nine-rebound performance in the 76ers' 97-86 victory at Detroit on Monday, Embiid had a few words about about Pistons' center Andre Drummond. Apparently the two got into a little bit of a verbal exchange, but Embiid had the last laugh.

"Defensively, he doesn't play any defense," Embiid said of what he saw. "When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So what I was like [in my mind] 'You want to do that? I'm going to kick your [butt] then. So that's what I did." via The Philadelphia Inquirer

Drummond's defense has been questioned a lot the last few seasons, but to have it put on blast by a rival like this must be irritating. He does have an All-Star appearance and is a six-year veteran. Don't be surprised if he chooses to take it to Embiid in their next appearance. He has a Tweet implying as much.

See you Dec 2nd😏 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) October 24, 2017

Looks like Embiid has two games circled on his calendar now. This isn't the first center he's feuded with so far this season. Back in the pre-season he had a Twitter fight following a game against Hassan Whiteside and the Heat. Embiid is writing a lot of checks against talented big men in the NBA and he's certain he can cash them. By the end of the season he might have a feud going along with every big man in the NBA.