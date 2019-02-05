Anthony Davis trade rumors: LeBron James responds to Lakers' pursuit of Pelicans All-Star

Everyone else is talking about Anthony Davis potentially being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, so LeBron James might as well get in on the action. Prior to the Lakers' matchup with the Pacers on Tuesday, (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), James was asked about the potential addition of Davis and had a pretty politically correct response for media members.

The Lakers and Pelicans have been engaged in trade talks since Davis - through his representation - made his desire to be traded - and specifically to be traded to the Lakers - known last week.

"I kind of tend not to play much fantasy basketball, that's how I've always been," James said, via the Los Angeles Times. "If something were to occur with our team, whether it's him or it's somebody else throughout the trade deadline, we'll approach it then. But right now this is the group that we have and we're missing a key point of our team right now with [Lonzo Ball] being out so we have to win ballgames."

Basketball is a business, and James knows that it is important to remain professional despite distractions.

"We all know this is a business – it is a business – you go out and you prepare as a professional," James said. "That's what you're supposed to do. It's a business so right now this is who we have, this is my group, this is the group I'm trying to lead out there to try and win ballgames. That's all I've ever done. I always have."

Having teammates involved in trade rumors leading up to the annual deadline is nothing new for James, who has seen a plethora of players come and go on deadline day over the years.

"I've had teammates every year be a part of trade deadline discussions and things of that nature and we've always figured out to just shield that away and play the game," James said. "So, if guys happen to get traded, we know that's the business side of things. It definitely hurts to lose teammates, especially at this point in the season, but it's the business and it doesn't mean that you're fired and you don't have a job, things of that nature, you still have a job, you're still able to play the game that you love."

James' approach to the trade deadline is clearly an optimistic one, which is great and all, but it's probably much easier to deal with trade rumors when you have the security to know that you're not going to get traded yourself, as James does.