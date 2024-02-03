Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Golden State 21-24, Atlanta 21-27

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $101.00

What to Know

The Hawks and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks will get right back to it and host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at State Farm Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Hawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Hawks had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 129-120.

It was another big night for Trae Young, who shot 7-for-11 from long range and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 15 assists. He hasn't dropped below 26 points for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 23 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Warriors over the Grizzlies in every quarter on their way to victory on Friday. Golden State blew past the Grizzlies 121-101. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Warriors.

The Warriors relied on the efforts of Brandin Podziemski, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 assists, and Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds and two steals. It was the first time this season that Podziemski posted ten or more assists.

Atlanta pushed their record up to 21-27 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 131.0 points per game. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 21-24.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 14 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks might still be hurting after the devastating 134-112 loss they got from the Warriors when the teams last played last Wednesday. Will the Hawks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.