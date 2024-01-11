3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the 76ers are up 98-95 over the Hawks.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 14-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Philadelphia 23-12, Atlanta 14-21

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 120-109 to Utah.

Meanwhile, the Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Magic on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The Hawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Hawks got a solid performance out of Trae Young, who scored 31 points along with nine assists.

Philadelphia has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-12 record this season. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 14-21.

The Hawks are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Joel Embiid is out with an injury to his knee. The last time Embiid took on the Hawks was back in December of 2023, where he dropped a double-double on 38 points and 14 rebounds. His performance led Philadelphia to a 125-114 win over Atlanta.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.5 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 122.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.