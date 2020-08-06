Watch Now: Highlights: Spurs vs. 76ers ( 1:52 )

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons left his team's game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday afternoon with a left knee injury, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His MRI showed no damage according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, and Simmons is considered day-to-day at the moment. The exact nature of the injury is not yet known.

Late in the third quarter, he grabbed an offensive rebound, dribbled out to the corner, and dumped the ball down to Al Horford in the post. Horford was called for an offensive foul on the play, and after the whistle, Simmons started flexing his leg, and checked out of the game. He then made his way to the locker room, followed by Sixers GM Elton Brand.

Simmons was able to walk off under his own power, and didn't appear to do anything out of the ordinary, which are good signs as well. Back in February, prior to the league shutting down, Simmons was sidelined with nerve impingement in his lower back. At the time, it wasn't clear when he was going to be able to return, but the four-plus months of no games gave him plenty of time to recover. Hopefully this knee issue will indeed prove to be nothing, and he won't have to miss any more time.

The Sixers beat the Wizards on Wednesday to move to 41-27, and 2-1 inside the bubble. They're now one game back of the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and two games back of the Miami Heat for fourth.