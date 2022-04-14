Ben Simmons still hasn't played this season, but the Brooklyn Nets star appears closer than ever to returning to the floor. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the All-Defensive guard is aiming to return as early as Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons has yet to participate in 5-on-5 in practice, however, and Windhorst reports that could change by the end of this week.

Simmons, who has been dealing with a back injury since getting traded to Brooklyn from Philadelphia, has been ramping up his workload and strengthening his legs and back over the last few weeks. With this latest report of him eying a return in the first round of the playoffs, it sounds as though he's clearing all the necessary hurdles to make his long-awaited debut.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons' status on Thursday.

"It's up to Ben's back. It's not up to me or any of us other than his back. And how we can help that resolve, great. But, you know, there's a chance Ben comes back; there's a chance he doesn't come back," Nash said. "So I think for us, we gotta focus on the group, support Ben in his journey to get back on the floor but at the same time we don't have time to lose focus on the group that's playing.

"And Ben's a franchise cornerstone, but right now it's about supporting him physically and mentally to get back on the floor and coaching the group to put its best foot forward in the first few games of the series at least. But there's no — internally we're not sitting here saying, 'Ben's returning in this series.' We'll see what happens."

Simmons demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers after an embarrassing postseason loss to the Atlanta Hawks a year ago. He got his wish in a deadline blockbuster for James Harden, but still has not taken the floor as a member of the Nets. He recently received an epidural to help with the back pain he has been dealing with, and has been rehabbing ever since.

If Simmons does return at some point in the series against the Celtics, it will be interesting to see how much of a factor he can be having not played since last June. If he's able to step in and return to his All-Defensive ways and provide necessary help in trying to contain Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, then he could significantly help the Nets.

"We all know what type of player Ben is," Nets star Kevin Durant said Thursday. "You can put together scenarios in your mind on your own on what it would look like, but I'm not going to go there because we're just taking it a game at a time."

However, his defense has never been the problem. The criticism around Simmons has always focused on his offensive game, and he'll need to prove that he's made strides in that area in not being passive in taking open looks if he wants to show that he can be just as valuable on that end of the floor.

With a more firm timeline for a potential return, it sounds like Brooklyn is closer than ever to getting the centerpiece of the Harden deal back in the fold.