Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Cleveland 48-34, Boston 64-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 3, Cleveland 1

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.

The Cavaliers are out to put a dent in the Celtics' postseason run, something the Cavaliers tried (and failed) to do on Monday. The Celtics walked away with a 109-102 victory over the Cavaliers. The win made it back-to-back victories for Boston.

The Celtics got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jayson Tatum out in front who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. Tatum's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Celtics are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Cavaliers 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can seal the deal or if the Cavaliers earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Boston is a big 14.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.