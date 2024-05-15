Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics
Regular Season Records: Cleveland 48-34, Boston 64-18Current Series Standings: Boston 3, Cleveland 1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
What to Know
The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.
The Cavaliers are out to put a dent in the Celtics' postseason run, something the Cavaliers tried (and failed) to do on Monday. The Celtics walked away with a 109-102 victory over the Cavaliers. The win made it back-to-back victories for Boston.
The Celtics got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jayson Tatum out in front who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. Tatum's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Celtics are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Cavaliers 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can seal the deal or if the Cavaliers earn another chance to play this season.
Odds
Boston is a big 14.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.
Series History
Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.
- May 13, 2024 - Boston 109 vs. Cleveland 102
- May 11, 2024 - Boston 106 vs. Cleveland 93
- May 09, 2024 - Cleveland 118 vs. Boston 94
- May 07, 2024 - Boston 120 vs. Cleveland 95
- Mar 05, 2024 - Cleveland 105 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 14, 2023 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 107
- Dec 12, 2023 - Boston 120 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 06, 2023 - Cleveland 118 vs. Boston 114
- Mar 01, 2023 - Boston 117 vs. Cleveland 113
- Nov 02, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 113