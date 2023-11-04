Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Boston 4-0, Brooklyn 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.00

What to Know

The Nets have been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Barclays Center. The Nets pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9-point favorite the Celtics.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nets proved on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 109-107 win over Chicago. 109 seems to be a good number for the Nets as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 155-104 win over Indiana. With that victory, the Celtics brought their scoring average up to 127 points per game.

The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 3-2 and Boston to 4-0.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. Brooklyn might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Nets don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been even better at 127 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.