3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 94-71.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Philadelphia 9-3, Brooklyn 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $39.49

What to Know

The 76ers are 9-1 against the Nets since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets do have the home-court advantage, but the 76ers are expected to win by four points.

Last Friday, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta, taking the game 126-116.

The 76ers relied on the efforts of Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Embiid, who scored 32 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn couldn't handle Miami on Thursday and fell 122-115.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 6-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 46.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The 76ers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Nets in their previous matchup back in April, winning 96-88. Do the 76ers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.

Apr 22, 2023 - Philadelphia 96 vs. Brooklyn 88

Apr 20, 2023 - Philadelphia 102 vs. Brooklyn 97

Apr 17, 2023 - Philadelphia 96 vs. Brooklyn 84

Apr 15, 2023 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 101

Apr 09, 2023 - Philadelphia 134 vs. Brooklyn 105

Feb 11, 2023 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Brooklyn 98

Jan 25, 2023 - Philadelphia 137 vs. Brooklyn 133

Nov 22, 2022 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Brooklyn 106

Mar 10, 2022 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Philadelphia 100

Dec 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Brooklyn 102

Injury Report for the Nets

Ben Simmons: Out (Hip)

Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the 76ers