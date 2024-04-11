3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Raptors are up 80-77 over the Nets.

The Raptors came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Toronto 25-54, Brooklyn 31-48

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Raptors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Wednesday. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Tuesday, the Raptors ended up a good deal behind the Pacers and lost 140-123. Toronto got off to an early lead (up 12 with 6:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kelly Olynyk, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for the Raptors was Gary Trent Jr.'s abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nets pushed their score to 118 the last time they played they, but on Sunday they couldn't quite do it again. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 107-77 to the Kings. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Brooklyn has scored all season.

Toronto has been struggling recently as they've lost 16 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 25-54 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 31-48.

The Raptors came up short against the Nets in their previous matchup back in March, falling 96-88. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 10-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.