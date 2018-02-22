Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo says he could never see himself in Los Angeles

If any Milwaukee Bucks fans were nervous about the week Giannis Antetokounmpo spent in Los Angeles for the All-Star Game putting thoughts into his head about playing there, they can put those doubts to bed.

Recently returned from his second ASG, Giannis spoke to reporters in Milwaukee about his experience. He noted he was happy to be back home in Milwaukee, and said he could never see himself playing in Los Angeles. Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

"I could never see myself being out there. It's great for two, three days but it's a little bit — things are going a little bit crazy. "Of course, because of the All-Star Game, there was a lot of people there. … In Milwaukee — I love Milwaukee — it's low-key. I can walk down the road, down the streets without anybody bugging me — nobody interrupts my conversation or anything. I love how quiet and calm Milwaukee is."

Giannis can't actually be a free agent until the summer of 2021, so any potential move is a long way off.

But any time you're a small market with a star player as good as Giannis, the specter of him being wooed by big-market clubs is always lingering.

It seems though that the Bucks don't have much to worry about in regards to the Greek Freak moving on -- so long as they're able to keep the team competitive in the Eastern Conference. He's often made strong statements about staying in Milwaukee.

Most recently, he told ESPN, "As long as Milwaukee does the right moves and we're a championship [contending] team, I'm not going nowhere. This is my home"