Bucks rookie Sterling Brown arrested, tased in Milwaukee over parking incident

Wisconsin arrest records show that Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown was arrested on a tentative misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer late Thursday night after police used a Taser on him during a parking incident in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and News Talk 1130, police approached Brown after finding his car parked across two handicap spaces. When they began issuing Brown a ticket, he reportedly became combative, which resulted in the police using the Taser.

A law enforcement source reportedly confirmed to the Journal Sentinel that Brown was arrested last night.

A police representative issued a statement to the Journal Sentinel:

Police were doing a business check about 2 a.m. Friday at the Walgreens at the corner of S. 26th St. and W. National Ave. when they saw a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces. Officers spoke with a 22-year-old man about the situation and, during the incident, a Taser was used and the man was arrested. The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Police Department, according to the statement.

Brown has played in 21 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 11.5 minutes per game. He's played well after earning starts in his last two games, however, averaging 9.0 points in just over 33 minutes.