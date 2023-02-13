Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure that no one can take advantage of his well-known moniker "The Greek Freak." According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Milwaukee Bucks star has filed three separate trademarks that are related to his "Greek Freak" nickname, including "Stay Fr34ky."

Of course, "Stay Fr34ky" is a play on his popular nickname and the fact that he wears No. 34. In addition to "Stay Fr34ky," Antetokounmpo has also filed trademarks for the phrases "Fr34k Show" and "Unseen Fr34ky Hours."

The three trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Feb. 7. They cover several different items, including clothing, backpacks, wet suits, lanyards, sports water bottles, and stress relief balls.

In the past, the Bucks star has dealt with 13 different trademark infringement lawsuits, according to The Athletic's Bill Shea. As a result, Antetokounmpo is making sure that all his bases are covered when it comes to making money off of his nickname and No. 34.

A large amount of his Nike apparel has phrases like the "Freak" or "Stay Freaky" on it. In addition, his signature shoe was called the Zoom Freak 1.

Antetokounmpo, who is a two-time MVP, has developed into one of the NBA's biggest stars and continues to market himself as such.