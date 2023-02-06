Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Chicago

Current Records: San Antonio 14-39; Chicago 25-27

What to Know

This Monday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.53 points per game. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Spurs' 129-124 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 137-125 to the Philadelphia 76ers. San Antonio was down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Malaki Branham, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, winning 129-121. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five assists and six rebounds.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 25-27 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 14-39. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.