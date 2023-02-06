Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Chicago

Current Records: San Antonio 14-39; Chicago 25-27

What to Know

This Monday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.53 points per game. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Spurs' 129-124 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 137-125 to the Philadelphia 76ers. San Antonio was down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Malaki Branham, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, winning 129-121. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five assists and six rebounds.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 25-27 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 14-39. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.

  • Oct 28, 2022 - San Antonio 129 vs. Chicago 124
  • Feb 14, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. San Antonio 109
  • Jan 28, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Chicago 122
  • Mar 27, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Chicago 104
  • Mar 17, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Chicago 99
  • Jan 27, 2020 - Chicago 110 vs. San Antonio 109
  • Dec 15, 2018 - Chicago 98 vs. San Antonio 93
  • Nov 26, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Chicago 107
  • Nov 11, 2017 - San Antonio 133 vs. Chicago 94
  • Oct 21, 2017 - San Antonio 87 vs. Chicago 77
  • Dec 25, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Chicago 100
  • Dec 08, 2016 - Chicago 95 vs. San Antonio 91
  • Mar 10, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Chicago 101
  • Nov 30, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. San Antonio 89