Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Chicago
Current Records: San Antonio 14-39; Chicago 25-27
What to Know
This Monday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.53 points per game. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Spurs' 129-124 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
San Antonio received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 137-125 to the Philadelphia 76ers. San Antonio was down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Malaki Branham, who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, winning 129-121. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five assists and six rebounds.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 25-27 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 14-39. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Oct 28, 2022 - San Antonio 129 vs. Chicago 124
- Feb 14, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. San Antonio 109
- Jan 28, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Chicago 122
- Mar 27, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 17, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Chicago 99
- Jan 27, 2020 - Chicago 110 vs. San Antonio 109
- Dec 15, 2018 - Chicago 98 vs. San Antonio 93
- Nov 26, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - San Antonio 133 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - San Antonio 87 vs. Chicago 77
- Dec 25, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 08, 2016 - Chicago 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 30, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. San Antonio 89