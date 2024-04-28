The No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns will try to keep their season alive when they face the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Minnesota took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Friday, cruising to a 126-109 win. The Timberwolves have won all three games by double digits, giving themselves a chance to book their spot in the second round on Sunday. Phoenix will try to become the first team in league history to erase a 3-0 series deficit in the postseason.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is listed as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Suns picks or NBA predictions, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.



Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its picks and Game 4 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -1.5

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 212.5 points

Suns vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -120, Phoenix +100

MIN: The Timberwolves have covered the spread in six of their last eight road games

PHX: The Suns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games against Minnesota

Suns vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix still has a talented roster filled with superstars who can help turn this series around. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both averaged 27.1 points per game during the regular season, while Bradley Beal added 18.2 points and 5.0 assists. Beal had 36 points in a win at Minnesota to close the regular season, and he added 28 points in Friday's Game 3 loss.

Fourth-leading scorer Grayson Allen, who averages 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, missed Game 3 due to an ankle injury. He had 20 points in the win at Minnesota in the regular-season finale and could return for Game 4. The Suns have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games against Minnesota, which had failed to cover in nine straight meetings between these teams prior to the start of this series. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota picked up a pair of double-digit victories at home to open the series, and the Timberwolves took complete control with Friday's win. No team has ever erased a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, so Phoenix might not have much motivation in Game 4. Guard Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in Game 3, while Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have been using huge third quarters to win games throughout the series, and they did so again on Friday. They hit seven 3-pointers during the third period, including four from Nickeil Alexander-Walker to stretch the lead to 22 points. Minnesota has covered the spread in six of its last eight road games, while Phoenix is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games overall. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Suns vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 220 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 90-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.