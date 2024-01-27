Last Monday, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns became the third NBA duo in history to record a 70- and 60-point game in the same night. Less than a week later, we have our fourth with Luka Doncic putting up 73 in a win over the Hawks and Devin Booker 62 in a loss to the Pacers.

Doncic's final line: 73 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 25-of-33 shooting, 8 of 13 from 3, 15 of 16 from the free-throw line

73 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 25-of-33 shooting, 8 of 13 from 3, 15 of 16 from the free-throw line Booker's final line: 62 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 22-of-37 shooting, 6 of 12 from 3, 12 of 13 from the free-throw line

Here's a look at how the night breaks down by the numbers:

1

Doncic is the first Mavericks player to score 70 points

Doncic is the the first European player in NBA history to score 70 points

Doncic is the first player in history to score 70 points on at least 75% shooting

2

Doncic and Booker have now each recorded two games with at least 60 points: Booker had 70 in 2017, and Doncic had 60 in 2022.

Two players in Suns history have scored at least 60 points in a game: Booker and Tom Chambers

Doncic's 64.0 game score, which is a rough measure of a player's single-game productivity taking the full box score into account, is the second-highest recorded mark in the basketball-reference database, which began recording game score in 1982.

3



Booker is now the third player in history to lose multiple 60-point games (Phoenix lost to Boston when Booker scored 70 in 2017). Wilt Chamberlain lost a record 11 games in which he scored at least 60, and Michael Jordan saw his 60 got for naught two times.

With 29 points in the first quarter on Friday, Booker is the third player in history to record at least 24 first-quarter points three different times in his career, joining Stephen Curry (4) and LeBron James (3).

4

Doncic is the fourth player in history to score at least 73 points. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (100, 78, 73, 73), Kobe Bryant (81) and David Thompson (73).

Doncic and Booker both own four of the top-five single-game scoring marks in their respective franchise histories. Suns: Booker (70), Booker (62), Tom Chambers (60), Booker (59), Booker (58); Mavericks: Doncic (73), Doncic (60), Doncic (53), Dirk Nowitzki (53), Doncic (51).

Booker (70), Booker (62), Tom Chambers (60), Booker (59), Booker (58); Doncic (73), Doncic (60), Doncic (53), Dirk Nowitzki (53), Doncic (51). Booker now owns the scoring record in four different NBA arenas: Boston (70), Indiana (62), Utah (59) and Phoenix (58).

5

Number of times in history that two players have scored at least 60 points on the same night. Doncic and Booker join this list:

6

Number of players with a 70- and 60-point game on their resume: Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor, Damian Lillard, and now Booker and Doncic.

Number of players who have scored at least 40 points in a first half: Karl-Anthony Towns (44), Kobe Bryant (42), Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic, (41), and Klay Thompson (40).



7

Luka's seven assists are the second-most recorded in a 70-point game, trailing the 11 dimes that Donovan Mitchell dropped when he scored 71 against the Bulls last season.

Despite Booker's 62, Phoenix had its seven-game win streak snapped.

8

Doncic's eight missed shots on Friday (25 for 33) are the fewest ever in a 70-point game.

9

Number of players who have recorded multiple 60-point games in their career: Chamberlain (32), Kobe Bryant (6), Damian Lillard (5), Michael Jordan (4), James Harden (4), Elgin Baylor (3), Karl-Anthony Towns (2), and now Booker (2) and Doncic (2).

10

