Last Monday, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns became the third NBA duo in history to record a 70- and 60-point game in the same night. Less than a week later, we have our fourth with Luka Doncic putting up 73 in a win over the Hawks and Devin Booker 62 in a loss to the Pacers.
- Doncic's final line: 73 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 25-of-33 shooting, 8 of 13 from 3, 15 of 16 from the free-throw line
- Booker's final line: 62 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 22-of-37 shooting, 6 of 12 from 3, 12 of 13 from the free-throw line
Here's a look at how the night breaks down by the numbers:
1
- Doncic is the first Mavericks player to score 70 points
- Doncic is the the first European player in NBA history to score 70 points
- Doncic is the first player in history to score 70 points on at least 75% shooting
Luka Doncic the first European player to score 70+ points in an NBA game.— Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 27, 2024
🇺🇸 Wilt
🇺🇸 Kobe
🇺🇸 David Thompson
🇺🇸 Elgin Baylor
🇺🇸 Dame
🇺🇸 Donovan Mitchell
🇺🇸 David Robinson
🇺🇸 Booker
🇨🇲 Embiid
🇸🇮 Doncic
2
- Doncic and Booker have now each recorded two games with at least 60 points: Booker had 70 in 2017, and Doncic had 60 in 2022.
- Two players in Suns history have scored at least 60 points in a game: Booker and Tom Chambers
- Doncic's 64.0 game score, which is a rough measure of a player's single-game productivity taking the full box score into account, is the second-highest recorded mark in the basketball-reference database, which began recording game score in 1982.
Luka Dončić just posted a Game Score of 64.0!— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 27, 2024
That is the 2nd highest score in our database, behind only Michael Jordan in 1990 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FTkHDUgUzC
3
- Booker is now the third player in history to lose multiple 60-point games (Phoenix lost to Boston when Booker scored 70 in 2017). Wilt Chamberlain lost a record 11 games in which he scored at least 60, and Michael Jordan saw his 60 got for naught two times.
- With 29 points in the first quarter on Friday, Booker is the third player in history to record at least 24 first-quarter points three different times in his career, joining Stephen Curry (4) and LeBron James (3).
4
- Doncic is the fourth player in history to score at least 73 points. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (100, 78, 73, 73), Kobe Bryant (81) and David Thompson (73).
- Doncic and Booker both own four of the top-five single-game scoring marks in their respective franchise histories. Suns: Booker (70), Booker (62), Tom Chambers (60), Booker (59), Booker (58); Mavericks: Doncic (73), Doncic (60), Doncic (53), Dirk Nowitzki (53), Doncic (51).
- Booker now owns the scoring record in four different NBA arenas: Boston (70), Indiana (62), Utah (59) and Phoenix (58).
5
- Number of times in history that two players have scored at least 60 points on the same night. Doncic and Booker join this list:
60+ points on same day:— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2024
1/26/24 - Luka Dončić (73) & Devin Booker (62)
1/22/24 - Joel Embiid (70) & Karl-Anthony Towns (62)
4/9/78 - David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63)
1/17/62 - Jerry West (63) & Wilt Chamberlain (62)
12/8/61 - Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63) https://t.co/laxTAXvyrI
6
- Number of players with a 70- and 60-point game on their resume: Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor, Damian Lillard, and now Booker and Doncic.
- Number of players who have scored at least 40 points in a first half: Karl-Anthony Towns (44), Kobe Bryant (42), Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic, (41), and Klay Thompson (40).
7
- Luka's seven assists are the second-most recorded in a 70-point game, trailing the 11 dimes that Donovan Mitchell dropped when he scored 71 against the Bulls last season.
- Despite Booker's 62, Phoenix had its seven-game win streak snapped.
8
- Doncic's eight missed shots on Friday (25 for 33) are the fewest ever in a 70-point game.
9
- Number of players who have recorded multiple 60-point games in their career: Chamberlain (32), Kobe Bryant (6), Damian Lillard (5), Michael Jordan (4), James Harden (4), Elgin Baylor (3), Karl-Anthony Towns (2), and now Booker (2) and Doncic (2).
10
- Number of players to reach 70 points in an NBA game: Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, David Thompson, Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and now Doncic.
- Number of players to score at least 60 points and lose: Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Devin Booker, George Gervin, Bernard King, David Thompson, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns.