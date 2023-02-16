The final member of the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship big three appears to be finally moving out of town. According to The Athletic, the Cavaliers and veteran forward Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent prior to the league's March 1 deadline to sign with a team and be eligible to participate in the playoffs.

Per The Athletic's report, the Miami Heat have emerged as an early candidate to be a landing spot for Love as he is now set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Heat currently have an open roster spot and, per Shams Charania, have been looking for another big man to add to their roster, making Love a seemingly natural fit if he is coming in for the veteran's minimum.

After being a double-double machine in Minnesota, Love was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the 2014-15 season as part of a deal that included, at the time, top overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins. In his six seasons with Cleveland, Love averaged 19.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and helped the 2015-16 Cavaliers win their first NBA championship in franchise history.