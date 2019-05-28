Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert awake, 'resting comfortably' after suffering stroke over the weekend

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is reportedly awake and responsive after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

Gilbert was admitted into a Detroit-area hospital on Sunday morning after feeling ill. He then suffered a stroke at the hospital and was moved to the ICU for recovery.

"Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably," Jay Farner, the CEO of Quicken Loans, said in a statement on Monday, via ESPN. "Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery. We will update the public as additional details become known."

Gilbert, who is originally from Detroit, bought the Cavaliers in 2005. Under his ownership, Cleveland has made five NBA Finals and won the franchise's first title in 2016. He also owns numerous other local sports franchises, including the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators and NBA G League's Canton Charge.