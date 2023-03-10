The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami is 35-32 overall and 21-13 at home, while Cleveland is 42-26 overall and 14-19 on the road. These teams just played on Wednesday in which Cleveland won by 4 points as a 1-point favorite. The Cavs have also outright won two of three matchups between these two this season, with Friday's game being the last meeting of the year.

Miami is favored by 2 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Cavs:

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Heat -2

Heat vs. Cavaliers over/under: 212.5 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Miami -125, Cleveland +105

Heat vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What to know about the Heat

The Heat fell just short of Cleveland by a score of 104-100 on Wednesday. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 9-point finish.

The loss dropped Miami to just 3-7 over its last 10 games, and the addition of former Cav, Kevin Love, hasn't exactly been what the team has hoped for. Love is averaging just 7.6 points across his seven games in Miami, shooting under 40% from the field and under 30% from 3-point range. With Love not yet finding his footing in South Beach, and Kyle Lowry (knee) still out, Miami will need a full team effort to compete on Friday.

What to know about the Cavaliers

All five starters scored in double-figures in Cleveland's Wednesday win over the Heat, with Darius Garland out in front with 25 points. Jarrett Allen logged a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Cleveland racked up 13 steals, which is their second-most all season.

Cleveland leads the NBA in defensive rating and points allowed per game, thanks to the interior duo of Allen and Evan Mobley. Donovan Mitchell paces the offense as his 27.4 points per game are a career-high and rank eighth in the NBA. But Mitchell could have even more on his plate as a scorer and as a distributor on Friday as Garland is questionable to suit up due to a quad contusion.

How to make Heat vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.