We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 17-54 overall and 9-24 at home, while Cleveland is 44-28 overall and 21-14 on the road. The Cavaliers have won four of the last five meetings against the Hornets.

This time around, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over/under is 206.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 77-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Cleveland vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Cavaliers spread: Hornets +10.5

Hornets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 206.5 points

Hornets vs. Cavaliers money line: Hornets: +397, Cavaliers: -540

Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They put the hurt on the Hornets with a comfortable 115-92 win. The victory was just what Cleveland needed coming off of a 121-84 defeat in its prior matchup.

The Cavaliers' win was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. For the season, Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte has now lost each of its last five games after suffering a 115-92 loss against the Cavaliers on Monday. The Hornets are now 0-5 against the spread in their last five contests. Charlotte is just 1-11 in its last 12 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets are scoring 106.2 points per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NBA. The Hornets have scored 98 points or less in each of their last five games. Defensively, Charlotte is giving up 116.8 points per game.

How to make Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.