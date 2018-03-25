Cavaliers vs. Nets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Cavaliers (43-29) have won four in a row and are suddenly surging. A weak part of their schedule has given them a chance to beat up on some bad teams, but they've also collected a solid win over Toronto. Their opponent, the Nets (23-50), have been just awful for months.

This game marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Cavaliers. All three are on national TV, giving a healthier Cleveland team a great opportunity to show its legitimacy to many of the fans that have doubted them this season.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nets



Date: Sunday, March 25



Sunday, March 25 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Cavaliers are following their usual late March and early April routine. After spending most of the winter struggling, the Cavs are surging to a point where they can comfortably enter the playoffs with a high seed. They lost too many games early in the season to climb out of their hole completely, but they're playing some good basketball right now.

The Nets are a different story. They've been playing bad basketball since January. Brooklyn started off the season with some hope that it could be spunky and steal enough wins to finish more in the middle of the East. Since the Nets don't even have a draft pick, there's no incentive to tank. They're simply a bad basketball team.

There's a possibility the matinee tip-off time throws the Cavs off, but this should be an easy win for LeBron and Co. These two teams are just in different places right now.