Cavaliers vs. Nets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The suddenly surging Cavaliers are taking on the lowly Nets in an early Sunday game
The Cavaliers (43-29) have won four in a row and are suddenly surging. A weak part of their schedule has given them a chance to beat up on some bad teams, but they've also collected a solid win over Toronto. Their opponent, the Nets (23-50), have been just awful for months.
This game marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Cavaliers. All three are on national TV, giving a healthier Cleveland team a great opportunity to show its legitimacy to many of the fans that have doubted them this season.
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nets
- Date: Sunday, March 25
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Cavaliers are following their usual late March and early April routine. After spending most of the winter struggling, the Cavs are surging to a point where they can comfortably enter the playoffs with a high seed. They lost too many games early in the season to climb out of their hole completely, but they're playing some good basketball right now.
The Nets are a different story. They've been playing bad basketball since January. Brooklyn started off the season with some hope that it could be spunky and steal enough wins to finish more in the middle of the East. Since the Nets don't even have a draft pick, there's no incentive to tank. They're simply a bad basketball team.
There's a possibility the matinee tip-off time throws the Cavs off, but this should be an easy win for LeBron and Co. These two teams are just in different places right now.
-
NBA Saturday news, updates, highlights
Catch up on all of Saturday's scores, news, highlights
-
Thunder vs. Blazers odds, NBA picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Trail Blazers and just locked in a play for...
-
Cavaliers vs. Nets odds, NBA picks
Kenny White set the lines for Vegas' biggest casinos. Now, he's locked in a play for Cavs-...
-
Curry out at least three weeks
Curry could be back for the start of the playoffs
-
Kyrie out; Boston limping to early exit?
This is not what Danny Ainge envisioned when he signed Gordon Hayward and traded for Irvin...
-
Irving out 3-6 weeks after knee surgery
Irving has not played since March 11, and it appears he will miss Boston's first-round playoff...