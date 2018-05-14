Celtics coach Brad Stevens says praise he receives is 'silly,' makes him 'uncomfortable'

Despite being down two All-Stars, another important role player, and multiple key players dealing with nagging injuries, the Boston Celtics are just three wins from reaching the NBA Finals. Understandably, that has led to plenty of praise for the team's young head coach, Brad Stevens.

And the praise is worthy, as Stevens has done a terrific job guiding the Celtics through all the adversity the team has faced this season. Ask any of the players, and it won't take them long to mention Stevens' ability. Just the other day, Al Horford called his coach a "genius."

As for the man himself, however, he'd prefer the kind words went the players' way. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Stevens said the constant praise is "silly," and noted it makes him "uncomfortable." Via ESPN:

Asked about the praise he's received for Boston's success, Stevens said he'd prefer it all go to his players. "It's silly," said Stevens. "The praise is uncomfortable, and it's just something that these guys should be getting it all. We all have a role to play, and we all need to play that role as well as we can."

This is possibly the least surprising thing to hear from Stevens. For one, it's likely the praise does actually make him uncomfortable, because that's not an uncommon feeling when dealing with incessant compliments. But also, deflecting from his own work and making it about the team is what Stevens has done the entire time he's been in Boston.