Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is currently listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-Covid illness. In addition to Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis remains on the injury report as he recovers from a right calf strain, and backup big man Luke Kornet is doubtful with a left wrist sprain.

The Celtics have gotten used to playing without Porzingis this offseason. Holiday's absence would be far harder to endure. He has been essential for Boston all season, but especially in this series against Indiana. He has scored 43 points in the first two games, effectively using his size to bully Indiana's smaller defenders for easy points near the rim.

More importantly, he has been the primary defender on Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana's offensive engine, and has held him to just 2-of-6 shooting when matched up against one another.

Haliburton is also dealing with an injury going into Game 3. He is questionable with left hamstring soreness. That same hamstring cost Haliburton time during the regular season, and his numbers declined when he was playing through the injury in January and February. If he is playing through pain or out, Boston would be better-equipped to handle Holiday's illness.

Still, the Celtics are built around six core players. One of them is already out. If they drop down to four healthy players out of that six, things start to get a bit dicier. The Pacers haven't lost a home game yet this postseason, and now, the Celtics may have to try to win Game 3 without one of their best players.