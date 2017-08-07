Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is confident he'll get a max contract: 'I deserve it'
IT4 has become one of the league's top scoring guards since coming over from the Kings
Isaiah Thomas has not been afraid to tell the Celtics what he considers his worth to be, including his now-famous Brinks trucks references. Thomas wants a max contract and he expects to receive one when his contract expires next summer.
At a recent basketball clinic, Thomas reiterated his worth to the Celtics and considers himself on par with the best in the world.
"Very confident," he said Saturday during his annual basketball clinic at BU, where he hosted more than 400 campers. "I deserve it. I put the work in, and you can put me down against any guard in the NBA. ... My numbers are up there with the best players in the world, and my team is winning. So, I mean, you have to reward that."
Thomas has reason to be confident. When the Celtics traded for him there was no way they expected him to turn into one of the NBA's best scoring guards. But he has averaged 24.7 points in two-plus seasons (28.9 ppg last season) since joining the Celtics, and led them to a one seed in the Eastern Conference in 2016-17. He has been a driving force in bringing Boston back to relevance and wants to be rewarded for it.
While there is some risk in giving Thomas the max -- he's 28 and would be in his 30s at the end of the deal -- Boston likely would be hard-pressed to deny him a max deal.
-
Irving doesn't reward negative behavior
If you're on the court with the (for the time being) Cavs point guard, take care of the ba...
-
Trade for Kyrie? It's not so simple
If you're in the title or lottery race, that's one thing; somewhere in between is no-man's...
-
Shaq drains a one-hand trick shot
Big man writes on Instagram: 'they call me STEPH HARDEN'
-
With Doc out, what's next for coach-GMs?
Can you make it work with a coach who's also in charge of basketball operations?
-
Isaiah Thomas: 'Hip feels great'
Speaking to reporters at his basketball camp in Boston, Thomas was optimistic about his he...
-
Jackson had unique interview questions
The former Knicks president asked some interesting questions to a coaching candidate
Add a Comment