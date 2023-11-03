The Boston Celtics are 4-0 for the first time in 14 years after laying a 155-104 beating on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The 155 points scored is the second-highest single-game total in franchise history, trailing only the 173 the Celtics hung on the Minneapolis Lakers way back in 1959.

In addition, the 51-point margin of victory represents the third highest in franchise history, trailing a 53-point win over Sacramento in 2022 and a 58-point win over Chicago in 2018.

Jayson Tatum, who is off to a fantastic start this season, needed just 27 minutes to put up 30 points and 12 rebounds on a cool 9-of-15 shooting, raising his early shooting splits to 55/41/80.

If you want the math, the Celtics outscored the Pacers by a symmetrical 17 in the first quarter, 17 in the third quarter, and 17 combined in the second and fourth quarters. Thanks for coming.

In support of Tatum's 30, the Celtics were a portrait of offensive balance: 18 for Derrick White, 17 for Sam Hauser, 16 for Jaylen Brown, 15 for Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard and 13 for Kristaps Porzingis. Even end-of-bench guard Dalano Banton needed just eight minutes to score 11 points.

If the Pacers are looking for an excuse, Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) didn't play.

But Haliburton surely wouldn't have made that big of a difference. The Celtics are just playing great basketball to start the season. Boston will now have two days off before eyeing a 5-0 start at Brooklyn on Saturday.