The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers meet for an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday. The historic rivals are widely projected near the top of the conference this season, and each squad has begun the season on a positive note. Boston is 8-2 overall and on a three-game winning streak as the team arrives in Philadelphia. The Sixers will host the matchup at Wells Fargo Center with an 8-2 overall record this year. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is listed as questionable for Celtics, with Philadelphia's injury report to be determined on the back-to-back.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -4

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -168, 76ers +140

Boston: The Celtics are 5-3-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Philadelphia: The 76ers are 9-4-1 against the spread in the last 14 games with no rest

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston turned in an impressive performance in a lopsided win over the New York Knicks on Monday. The Celtics shot 51% from the field and 44% from 3-point range in that victory, generating 27 assists against only 11 turnovers on the offensive end. Boston also held New York to 41.8% shooting in the victory, and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics as he often does. Tatum erupted for 35 points and seven rebounds against New York, and he is averaging 28.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2023-24. Tatum is also exceptionally efficient, converting 52.6% of his field goal attempts and 39.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Led by Tatum and a cavalcade of stars, Boston has the best net rating (+13.7) in the NBA, and the Celtics rank in the top five of the NBA in offensive rating. Boston is scoring 119.5 points per 100 possessions this season, and the Celtics are also in the top five when it comes to shooting efficiency, posting an effective field goal percentage of 56.7%. Boston also takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.3% of possessions, and the Celtics also bring the heat on defense, holding opponents to only 105.8 points per 100 possessions and ranking in the top three of the league in opponent shooting and points allowed in the paint. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia won the first matchup against Boston this season, producing at a high level on defense. The Sixers held the Celtics to 1.00 point per possession and 39.6% shooting while securing almost 79% of available defensive rebounds. Philadelphia is also dynamic on offense, as evidenced by 126 points on 50% shooting on Tuesday. The 76ers converted 34 of 35 free throw attempts on Tuesday, and Philadelphia is in the top five of the NBA with 27.9 free throw attempts per contest.

Philadelphia is also in the top five of the league in overall efficiency with 119.1 points per 100 possessions, and no team is averaging more fast break points (20.3 per game) than Philadelphia. The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field and averaging 57.4 points in the paint per game, and Philadelphia is also grabbing 31.6% of available offensive rebounds. The 76ers also benefit from being at home on Wednesday, where the team is 6-1 overall with a +10.9 net rating to begin the 2023-24 season. See which team to pick here.

