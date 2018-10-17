Celtics vs. 76ers score, statistics, results: Boston begins NBA opening night with big victory

The NBA season is officially back in session! In a rematch of last season's second-round playoff matchup, the Boston Celtics welcomed the Philadelphia 76ers to the TD Garden. It was a bit of a sloppy start, as both teams struggled to find a rhythm early on. Still, there were some spectacular individual moments. And in the second half, the Celtics pulled away for a 105-87 victory.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and nine rebounds, while five different players scored in double figures. The Celtics' bench, which is expected to be strong, contributed 44 points. In his return to action, Gordon Hayward finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Joel Embiid added 23 points and 10 rebounds. They turned the ball over 16 times in the loss.

Terry Rozier swats Joel Embiid

The guard came in from out of nowhere to stuff the Sixers big man and excite the Celtics crowd.

Jayson Tatum throws down big dunk

Tatum was spectacular on opening night, and that included a big time jam after the lane parted and he found himself all alone.

Jaylen Brown finishes through Joel Embiid

Brown took off from far away, and nearly got stuffed the rim by Embiid. But instead, he had enough momentum going to power the ball in off the glass. Then he stared down the big man.