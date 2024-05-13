Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set for Monday night. The top-seeded Celtics are looking for a commanding 3-1 series lead, while the Cavs are trying to even the series at home.

The Celtics, just like they were in Round 1, were surprised in Game 2 of this series at home. The Cavaliers notched a 24-point Game 2 win last week before Boston rebounded in Game 3. The Celtics won their first-round series against the Miami Heat in five games, winning three straight after their Game 2 defeat. Can they follow the same script in this round?

Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 61 points in the Game 3 win, handing Cleveland its first home loss of the 2024 playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's Game 4.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95 -- Boston leads 1-0

Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95 -- Boston leads 1-0 Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94 -- Series tied 1-1

Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94 -- Series tied 1-1 Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93 -- Boston leads 2-1

Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93 -- Boston leads 2-1 Game 4: Monday, May 13 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT Game 5: Wednesday, May 15 -- Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 15 -- Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT Game 6*: Friday, May 17 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 17 -- Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Cavaliers at Celtics, TBD

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Game 4

Where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 13

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

Can anyone other than Donovan Mitchell make some shots for Cleveland? The Cavs have knocked down 36 3-pointers in the three games so far against Boston. Mitchell has hit 16 of them and is shooting 51.5% from the floor and 53.3% from behind the arc. The rest of the Cavaliers are shooting 26.3% (20 for 76) from long distance. That number must improve if Cleveland is going to pull off an upset in this series.

"There's a bunch of things that we could have done better," Mitchell said after a Game 3 loss. "We got 36 3-pointers (attempts) so offensively, we've got to shoot a little better."

Prediction

Series odds entering Game 4: Celtics -10000, Cavaliers +2500

Stay tuned for an expert pick for Game 4.