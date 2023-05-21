The 2023 Eastern Conference finals resume on Sunday evening with all eyes on the Kaseya Center. The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the best-of-seven clash in prime time. Miami leads the series by a 2-0 margin, upsetting the Celtics in back-to-back games in Boston. The Celtics bring a clean injury report, while the Heat continue to operate without Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee).

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston has performed quite well on the road, in stark contrast to the team's home struggles during the playoffs. The Celtics won 25 road games during the regular season, second-most in the NBA, and Boston also has the second-best net rating (+3.3) in road games. In the postseason, Boston is 4-2 away from TD Garden, out-scoring opponents by 4.9 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics also have supreme fundamentals on both ends of the floor. Boston was the No. 2 offensive team in the NBA during the regular season, and the Celtics are scoring 117.6 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs.

Boston leads the postseason with a 60.6% true shooting mark, and the Celtics are averaging 24.7 assists and only 12.4 turnovers per game. In the series, Boston is producing 26.5 free throw attempts and 55.0 points in the paint per game and, with the league's No. 2 defense during the regular season, Boston should be able to improve on that end. The Celtics are giving up fewer than 20 free throw attempts to Miami. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's offense has been a revelation in the postseason. Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat are scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, including 121.2 points per 100 possessions in the first two games against Boston. Miami is averaging 24.3 assists and 12.5 turnovers per game in the postseason, and the Heat have found avenues to exploit against the Celtics. Miami is securing 34.4% of available offensive rebounds in the series against Boston, and the Heat are shooting 49.7% from the field and 43.9% from 3-point range.

Butler is also an individual menace to the opposition, as he exploited Boston's defensive mistakes in Game 2. He is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs, and Butler is the fulcrum of everything that Miami does on offense. With the Heat also playing well on defense under the leadership of Erik Spoelstra, Miami is difficult to beat and should be buoyed by a raucous home crowd. See which team to pick here.

