Celtics vs. Mavericks odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Boston Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Boston is 7-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Dallas is 6-3 overall and 4-0 on the road. Boston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds, while the Over-Under is set at 218. The Celtics have not lost a game since dropping their season opener at Philadelphia on Oct. 23. They are fifth in team defense, allowing 103.8 points per game. The Mavericks have won three of their last four and are sixth in offense, averaging 116.3 points per game.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Celtics vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in.

Boston registered a 135-115 victory over San Antonio on Saturday. guard Jaylen Brown and point guard Kemba Walker were among the main playmakers for the Celtics as the former had 30 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 26 points and eight assists along with five boards. Center Robert Williams also had a career-high six blocks. Boston scored 72 points in the first half.

But it was not a fully positive night for the Celtics, as forward Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured left hand in the second quarter. Hayward had been averaging 18.9 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game in 31.1 minutes per outing.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with Memphis as they won 138-122. No one put up better numbers for Dallas than small forward Luka Doncic. He almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in only 29 minutes. The second-year man is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 27.7 points per game. He is second in the league in assists (9.1 per game) and is tied for 10th in rebounds (10,8).

Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis was rested on the second night of back-to-back games for the Mavericks. He had scored 28 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots against New York on Friday.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston comes into the game with the fourth fewest fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.9. But the Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with 19.7 on average.

So who wins Celtics vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.