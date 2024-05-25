The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are battling in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals, and the top-seeded Celtics are just two wins away from the NBA Finals. Boston, winners of 64 games in the regular season, took care of business at home to start the series. The Celtics won twice in Boston earlier this week to go up 2-0 as the series shifts to Indy for Game 3 on Saturday night. The Pacers have not yet lost at home in these playoffs (they're a perfect 6-0), but that record will be put to the test in Game 3.

Indiana will likely be without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is expected to miss the game with a hamstring injury. Haliburton, the catalyst of the high-powered Pacers offense, hurt his hamstring in the Game 2 loss on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown has been terrific so far for Boston in this series, and could be on his way to an Eastern Conference finals MVP award. Brown scored 40 points in the Game 2 win after hitting a game-tying shot in Game 1 that forced overtime in an eventual Celtics win. Brown's 66 points are the most in the series, and he's knocked down more than half (51.1%) of his field goals so far.

Pascal Siakam has led the Pacers in scoring in the series (26 points per game) and Indiana will need a high level of production out of him if they're going to pull off an upset win Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know as the Celtics and Pacers continue their series:

Celtics vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Celtics vs. Pacers, Game 2

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Saturday, May 25

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: fubo (try for free)

Storylines

Haliburton's absence is a huge one for the Pacers. Their All-Star guard has been a catalyst all season long, and his scoring has been a bellwether for the team in the playoffs. He's averaged 21 points in wins compared to 16 points in losses. The Pacers went 7-6 without Haliburton in the regular season, but pulling out even one win against the Celtics without him will be an uphill challenge.

Prediction

The Pacers are 6-0 in home games this postseason, but that record is a bit misleading. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in any of the Bucks games. Neither did OG Anunoby in the Knicks games. Damian Lillard missed one and played injured in the other two. Josh Hart's abdominal strain came in Game 6 of the Knicks series. They haven't beaten a single healthy opponent at home this postseason. The Celtics, meanwhile, had the NBA's best road net rating (+7.7) and have nearly doubled that this postseason (+15.3). Their road games haven't been especially difficult either, but with Tyrese Haliburton likely out with a hamstring injury, this one may not be either. The Pick: Celtics -7

-- Sam Quinn