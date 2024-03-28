3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a 100-96 lead against the Cavaliers. The Hornets' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Monday with time still left to play.

The Hornets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Cleveland 44-28, Charlotte 17-54

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.49

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.

The Cavaliers had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 115-92 margin over the Hornets. The victory was just what Cleveland needed coming off of a 121-84 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Allen had some trouble finding his footing against the Heat on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Cleveland's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 44-28. As for Charlotte, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-54 record this season.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.