3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 92-72.

The Bucks entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Hornets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Milwaukee 38-21, Charlotte 15-43

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Bucks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 14.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Bucks proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 123-85 victory over Charlotte at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Bucks have managed all season.

The Bucks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Milwaukee's victory bumped their record up to 38-21. As for Charlotte, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 15-43 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Bucks against the Hornets when the teams last played on Tuesday as the squad secured a 123-85 win. With the Bucks ahead 58-26 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 12-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.