The NBA has reportedly closed an investigation into Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, per ESPN. Giddey was being probed for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, which first came to light in November. The NBA's decision to close its investigation comes after the Newport Beach (Calif.) Police Department announced in January that Giddey would not face charges after looking into the matter.

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the Newport Beach PD's statement read. "Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

The league has come to a similar conclusion on the matter and is now closing its own investigation. The allegations against Giddey surfaced on Nov. 22, when pictures began to circulate on social media showing Giddey with a girl who was allegedly a minor. The posts have since been deleted, but the Newport Beach PD launched an investigation on Nov. 29. The NBA followed with a probe of its own, but the league deferred to the police department on the matter as it was a criminal investigation.

"Where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the time. "So you have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation. That impacts how the players and the Player's Association can work with us because, of course, the player needs to protect his rights. I'm not going to say never ever, but this is the path we have consistently followed … that's where things currently stand."

Throughout the investigation, Giddey declined to comment on the situation and missed no time with the Thunder. Giddey and OKC were recently eliminated from the NBA playoffs after falling in six games to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round, where Giddey averaged 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in the postseason.