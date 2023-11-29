The NBA has opened an investigation into whether Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, league spokesman Mike Bass said on Friday. The police department in Newport Beach, California is also looking into the matter, per ABC7. Sgt. Steve Oberon told the station on Tuesday that police are investigating whether a crime was committed.

Allegations against Giddey first emerged on social media on Nov. 22.

Giddey remains eligible to play and has suited up for the Thunder since allegations surfaced. Prior to Oklahoma City's loss to the 76ers on Nov. 25, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave an explanation for why Giddey was cleared to play.

"Available to play. Will play. No change in status from a basketball standpoint," Daigneault said. "Still, I have no comment on anything else. Just with the information that we have at this point, that's the decision that we've made. It's really not even a decision, to be honest with you."

Regarding the investigation, Daigneault added, "It's obviously a league matter at this point, the ball's in their court on that."

Giddey spoke to the media on Friday after practice, but declined to comment.

"I understand the question, obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey said. "I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

Giddey, 21, was the No. 6 overall pick out of Australia in the 2021 NBA Draft and is in his third professional season.