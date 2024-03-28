3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Bulls after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 87-74.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 35-38 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 41-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Indiana 41-32, Chicago 34-38

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Pacers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, the Pacers didn't have too much trouble with the Clippers on the road as they won 133-116.

The Pacers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Pascal Siakam, who scored 31 points. The match was Siakam's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 6-for-9 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Wizards by a score of 107-105. Chicago didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with six assists and five steals.

Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 41-32 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 34-38.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers couldn't quite finish off the Bulls when the teams last played two weeks ago and fell 132-129. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of DeRozan, who almost dropped a double-double on 46 points and nine rebounds. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.